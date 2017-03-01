UFC Fight Night 108: John Dodson vs Eddie Wineland set for April 22 in Nashville
Ultimate Fighting Championship recently booked a bantamweight battle between John Dodson and Eddie Wineland, set for the UFC Fight Night 108 mixed martial arts event on FOX Sports 1, going down inside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on April 22, 2017. After coming up short in a pair of title fights against Demetrious Johnson, Dodson abounded the flyweight division to try his luck at 135 pounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC