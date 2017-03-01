UFC Fight Night 108: John Dodson vs Eddie Wineland set for April 22 in Nashville

Ultimate Fighting Championship recently booked a bantamweight battle between John Dodson and Eddie Wineland, set for the UFC Fight Night 108 mixed martial arts event on FOX Sports 1, going down inside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on April 22, 2017. After coming up short in a pair of title fights against Demetrious Johnson, Dodson abounded the flyweight division to try his luck at 135 pounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.