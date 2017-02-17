UFC Fight Night 105 Weigh-in Results:...

UFC Fight Night 105 Weigh-in Results: Travis Browne, Derrick Lewis Clear Final Hurdle

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Nova Scotia on Sunday with another even loaded with intriguing battles. Headlining UFC Fight Night 105 "Lewis vs. Browne" is the heavyweight matchup between powerhouses Travis Brown and Derrick Lewis and while neither man was on the verge of missing the 265-pound cut-off, the hulking fighters looked larger than life on the scale Saturday afternoon.

