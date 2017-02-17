UFC Fight Night 105 free fight video:...

UFC Fight Night 105 free fight video: Watch Travis Browne steamroll Josh Barnett

Before Travis Browne takes on Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC Fight Night 105 later tonight inside Scotiabank Center in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, lets take a trip back memory lane to see one of "Hapa's" most dominant performances. In December of 2013, Travis took on one of the stiffest tests of his mixed martial arts career, facing longtime veteran Josh Barnett at UFC 168.

