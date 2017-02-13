UFC Fight Night 105 fight card: Elias Theodorou vs Cezar Ferreira preview

Ultimate Fighting Championship Middleweight scrappers Elias Theodorou and Cezar Ferreira will battle this Sunday at UFC Fight Night 105 inside Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. On of the many The Ultimate Fighter veterans - in this case, TUF: "Nations" champion - populating the Middleweight division, Theodorou has generally impressed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.