UFC Fight Night 104 start time, TV schedule, who is fighting tonight...
Ultimate Fighting Championship is back on free television, as the world's largest mixed martial arts organization is set to stage UFC Fight Night 104, which is set to go down tonight live from inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, one day before Super Bowl 51, which is set to go down the street at NRG Stadium. Headlining the FOX Sports 1 card will be Chan Sung Jung, as he makes his return after more than a two-year hiatus to face Dennis Bermudez in an interesting Featherweight scrap.
