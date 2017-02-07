UFC Fight Night 104 ratings pull 1.158 million viewers on FOX Sports 1

Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to the hurt business last Saturday night for UFC Fight Night 104: "Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie," which took place inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, live on FOX Sports 1. UFC Fight Night 104 drew 1.158 million viewers on Saturday night on FS1. The prelims which preceded the main card drew another 834,000 on FS1.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.