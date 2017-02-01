UFC Fight Night 104 fight card: Felice Herrig vs Alexa Grasso full fight preview
Ultimate Fighting Championship women's Strawweight strikers Alexa Grasso and Felice Herrig will collide this Saturday at UFC Fight Night 104 inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. A long-time veteran of her division, Herrig has proven to be a solid gatekeeper inside the Octagon.
