UFC 209: Western Sydney's Tyson Pedro...

UFC 209: Western Sydney's Tyson Pedro set for the big time

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

After starting his mixed martial arts career with a run of victories, Australian Tyson Pedro faces his biggest test under the biggest spotlight, at UFC 209 in Las Vegas. "I'm pretty pumped for this one - it's a massive card, I'm thankful to be on it," the 25-year-old After making his debut in Australia in 2013, Pedro has had five fights and won them all with a stoppage in the first round.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jan '17 the primrose path 11
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
News Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle Dec '16 jackharrel 1
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Dec '16 Misha 16
News Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10) Nov '16 PBKumite 14
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Sudan
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,378 • Total comments across all topics: 279,108,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC