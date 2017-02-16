UFC 209: Western Sydney's Tyson Pedro set for the big time
After starting his mixed martial arts career with a run of victories, Australian Tyson Pedro faces his biggest test under the biggest spotlight, at UFC 209 in Las Vegas. "I'm pretty pumped for this one - it's a massive card, I'm thankful to be on it," the 25-year-old After making his debut in Australia in 2013, Pedro has had five fights and won them all with a stoppage in the first round.
