UFC 208: Resurgent Jim Miller still tick'd, but no longer a stupid old man

Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight veteran Jim Miller returns to action against Dustin Poirier at the UFC 208: "Holm vs. Da Randamie" mixed martial arts event, taking place this Saturday night inside Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The New Jersey native suffered an abysmal stretch in his combat sports career from 2014-16, running up four losses in five fights and looking like a shell of his former self.

Chicago, IL

