UFC 208: Resurgent Jim Miller still tick'd, but no longer a stupid old man
Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight veteran Jim Miller returns to action against Dustin Poirier at the UFC 208: "Holm vs. Da Randamie" mixed martial arts event, taking place this Saturday night inside Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The New Jersey native suffered an abysmal stretch in his combat sports career from 2014-16, running up four losses in five fights and looking like a shell of his former self.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan 14
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC