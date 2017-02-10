UFC 208 results from last night: Dustin Poirier vs Jim Miller fight recap
Ultimate Fighting Championship Lightweight scrappers Dustin Poirier and Jim Miller dueled last night at UFC 208 inside Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Prior to his most recent loss, Poirier was the fastest rising prospect at 155 pounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.
Comments
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan 14
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC