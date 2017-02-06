UFC 208 predictions: 'Holm vs De Randamie' Fight Pass 'Prelims' undercard preview, Pt. 1

Ultimate Fighting Championship is brining a bevy of preliminary fights to both UFC Fight Pass and FOX Sports 1 this weekend when UFC 208: "Holm vs. De Randamie" storms Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. MMAmania.com's Patrick Stumberg kicks off the UFC 208 "Prelims" party with the first installment of a two-part undercard preview series below.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.