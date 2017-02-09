UFC 208 fight card: Anderson Silva vs Derek Brunson preview
Ultimate Fighting Championship Middleweight contenders Anderson Silva and Derek Brunson will collide this Saturday at UFC 208 inside Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. After years and years of dominance, Silva is without an official win since 2012.
