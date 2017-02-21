'Tough' Michael Bisping: Georges St-Pierre moving up to fight me is a 'bad idea'
Now that Georges St-Pierre has inked a new deal to return to Ultimate Fighting Championship , the question as to who will welcome "Rush" back into the Octagon seems to be the hot topic. The current popular choice is a showdown against current Middleweight champion Michael Bisping, as both men made their interest in fighting one another very clear.
