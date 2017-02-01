Tim Means vs Alex Oliveira rematch headed to UFC Fight Night 106 in Brazil
Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweights Tim Means and Alex Oliveira first went to war at the UFC 207: "Nunes vs. Rousey" pay-per-view event , held back on Sat., Dec. 30, 2016 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The result was a no contest after Means landed an illegal knee, halting the action late in the opening frame .
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan 14
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan 6
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC