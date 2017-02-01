Tim Means vs Alex Oliveira rematch headed to UFC Fight Night 106 in Brazil

Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweights Tim Means and Alex Oliveira first went to war at the UFC 207: "Nunes vs. Rousey" pay-per-view event , held back on Sat., Dec. 30, 2016 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The result was a no contest after Means landed an illegal knee, halting the action late in the opening frame .

