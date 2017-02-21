Throwing pounches at me, my karate skills rescued me, I flogged them - GM
Mr John Idumange, the General Manager, Radio Bayelsa "Glory FM", on Friday confirmed that he flogged four union leaders of the station in self-defence. Idumange told newsmen on Friday in Yenagoa that the incident happened on Monday after the unions shut down the FM station operated by the state government.
