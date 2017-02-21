Throwing pounches at me, my karate skills rescued me, I flogged them - GM

Throwing pounches at me, my karate sk...

Mr John Idumange, the General Manager, Radio Bayelsa "Glory FM", on Friday confirmed that he flogged four union leaders of the station in self-defence. Idumange told newsmen on Friday in Yenagoa that the incident happened on Monday after the unions shut down the FM station operated by the state government.

