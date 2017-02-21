This tornado kick KO might be the most outrageous knockout you'll...
Muay Thai brawler Jonathan Tuhu wrote his name in the history books with the stunning effort that sent his much-larger rival crashing to the mat. It came during the fifth round after the Papua New Guinean landed a few clean shots on his gangly opponent, before setting up the audacious finish.
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
