The truth about the Mayweather-McGregor fight
This week the buzz surrounding a potential showdown between retired boxing megastar Floyd Mayweather and UFC champ Conor McGregor increased in volume and intensity. The truth? It won't happen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Toronto Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC