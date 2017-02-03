'The Korean Zombie' Earns Bonus In Octagon Return
The Ultimate Fighting Championship announced the fighter bonuses stemming from Saturday's UFC Houston following the event at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. "The Korean Zombie" Chang Sung Jung , Marcel Fortuna, Jessica Andrade , and Angela Hill took home the $50,000 performance-based incentives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Weekly.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan 14
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan 6
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC