The Hit List: Undefeated Fighters in the UFC
Khabib Nurmagomedov remains part of an exclusive fraternity. One of only 34 undefeated mixed martial artists on the Ultimate Fighting Championship roster with at least one victory inside the Octagon, Nurmagomedov will put his perfect 24-0 record on the line against Tony Ferguson in the UFC 209 co-main event on March 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
