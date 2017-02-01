Tachi Palace Fights 30 Weigh-in Results: Navarro-Carrizosa No Longer a Title Fight

Lemoore, Calif.,-based mixed martial arts promotion Tachi Palace Fights returns for the first time this year on Thursday with what supposed to be a championship doubleheader. The main event was slated to be lightweight champion Danny Navarro 's first defense of his title against Cain Carrizosa but at Wednesday's weigh-ins, the challenger was overweight by several pounds.

