Stipe Miocic-Junior dos Santos 2 Title Bout Confirmed for UFC 211 in Dallas on May 13

Two weeks ago, news trickled out that the Ultimate Fighting Championship was targeting a heavyweight championship bout between reigning king Stipe Miocic and Junior dos Santos for Dallas in May. Now, those plans are official. A rematch between champion Miocic and former champion dos Santos will headline UFC 211 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on May 13. Confirmation of the contest was first reported by Brazilian outlet Combate on Monday .

