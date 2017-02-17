Still much more to come from EFC, says boss Cairo Howarth
South African mixed martial arts made a major breakthrough into the realm of mainstream sports on Saturday night, when the Extreme Fighting Championship was broadcast on SABC for the first time. EFC announced its partnership with the SABC in late January, in a deal that will not only see the organization's 10 scheduled events for 2017 broadcast live but also see match-ups from past events televised every Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC