Still much more to come from EFC, says boss Cairo Howarth

20 hrs ago

South African mixed martial arts made a major breakthrough into the realm of mainstream sports on Saturday night, when the Extreme Fighting Championship was broadcast on SABC for the first time. EFC announced its partnership with the SABC in late January, in a deal that will not only see the organization's 10 scheduled events for 2017 broadcast live but also see match-ups from past events televised every Saturday.

Chicago, IL

