Staten Island Chinese School students perform in new year celebration
Students of the Staten Island Chinese School performed songs and dances and recited poetry on Saturday to celebrate the Chinese New Year at the Rocco Laurie Intermediate School in New Springville. The event opened with a lion dance-- a traditional dance in Chinese culture--performed by Tak Wah Kung-Fu Club, Shaolin Temple of Manhattan.
