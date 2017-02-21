Roy Jones Jr. wants to fight Anderson Silva on UFC 'Invasion'...
Or awesome, depending on what type of combat sports fan you are. But if you thought making one crossover fight was difficult... Long before Conor McGregor started promoting a mixed martial arts vs. boxing "super fight" ... heck, long before any of us even heard of Conor McGregor, former Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight champion Anderson Silva was trying to throw hands in the "sweet science."
