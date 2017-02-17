Ronda Rousey's 'fine ass' edited from Derrick Lewis post-fight interview at UFC Halifax
Earlier this month, Ultimate Fighting Championship tried to convince combat sports fans that Holly Holm's knockout win over Ronda Rousey was so pedestrian, so inconsequential in the history of women's mixed martial arts , that it wasn't even good enough to make the top eight on a list restricted to those athletes competing at UFC 208 . Now, the promotion has struck again in the wake of UFC Fight Night 105.
