Beverly Chavez, center, owner of Patina Home a first place winner in the 2016 Las Cruces Sun- News Readers Choice awards talks with her team Elizabeth Bennett,left and Traci Pelayo,left, Sensei the mascot from first place winner Guzman Sport Karate a Reader's Choice winners honored Beverly Chavez, center, owner of Patina Home a first place winner in the 2016 Las Cruces Sun- News Readers Choice awards talks with her team Elizabeth Bennett,left and Traci Pelayo,left, Sensei the mascot from first place winner Guzman Sport Karate a Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2k5ARlp Beverly Chavez, center, owner of Patina Home, a winner in the 2016 Las Cruces Sun-News Readers Choice awards speaks with her team Elizabeth Bennett, left, and Traci Pelayo, right.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.