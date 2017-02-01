Preview: UFC Fight Night 'Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie'
It was over three years ago that Chan Sung Jung suffered a gruesome shoulder injury in his bout with featherweight champion Jose Aldo and subsequently opted to fulfill his compulsory service in the South Korean military. Fans around the world hope the beloved "Korean Zombie," winner of four Ultimate Fighting Championship performance bonuses, will return in good form, having used the time off to heal and refuel his desire for fighting.
