Pinoy fighter Pacio vows to be 'better' inside the cage

'It's not a defeat. I think of it as a lesson. It has served as an inspiration and a reminder to work hard and push myself to the limit in training,' - ONE strawweight contender Joshua Pacio When Joshua Pacio faced Japanese veteran Yoshitaka Naito for the ONE Strawweight World Championship title four months ago, it appeared that capturing the prestigious gold-plated strap was within the Filipino fighter's reach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABS-CBN News.