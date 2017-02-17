Phillipe Nover Retires From Mixed Martial Arts After UFC 208
Last weekend Phillipe Nover dropped another close decision to Rick Glenn on the undercard of UFC 208. The loss was however was bittersweet, even though Nover didn't get the W, he did get to realize a lifelong dream of fighting in front of his home crowd of Brooklyn, NY.
