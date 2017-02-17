Phillipe Nover Retires From Mixed Mar...

Phillipe Nover Retires From Mixed Martial Arts After UFC 208

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Cage Potato

Last weekend Phillipe Nover dropped another close decision to Rick Glenn on the undercard of UFC 208. The loss was however was bittersweet, even though Nover didn't get the W, he did get to realize a lifelong dream of fighting in front of his home crowd of Brooklyn, NY.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cage Potato.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jan '17 the primrose path 11
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
News Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle Dec '16 jackharrel 1
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Dec '16 Misha 16
News Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10) Nov '16 PBKumite 14
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,829 • Total comments across all topics: 278,962,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC