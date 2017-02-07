Passion for karatedo
Sofia Agullo receives her gold medal during the awarding rites of the Malaysian Milo Open Championships held at the Mall of Asia last month. She recently brought home a gold medal in girls 14 to 15 kata division of the 2017 Adidas BMP International Karate Championships held at the Music Hall, Mall of Asia in Manila.
