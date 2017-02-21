Ovince Saint Preux vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima slated for UFC Fight Night 108 in Nashville
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship light heavyweight title challenger Ovince Saint Preux will make his return to the Octagon at UFC Fight Night 108 on April 22 from inside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., opposite Brazilian Marcos Rogerio de Lima, per an announcement by the promotion earlier this week. Saint Preux, 33, has struggled since losing to Jon Jones for the interim 205-pound title back at UFC 197.
