Ovince Saint Preux vs. Marcos Rogerio...

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima slated for UFC Fight Night 108 in Nashville

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: MMA Mania

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship light heavyweight title challenger Ovince Saint Preux will make his return to the Octagon at UFC Fight Night 108 on April 22 from inside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., opposite Brazilian Marcos Rogerio de Lima, per an announcement by the promotion earlier this week. Saint Preux, 33, has struggled since losing to Jon Jones for the interim 205-pound title back at UFC 197.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jan '17 the primrose path 11
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
News Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle Dec '16 jackharrel 1
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Dec '16 Misha 16
News Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10) Nov '16 PBKumite 14
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,023 • Total comments across all topics: 279,161,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC