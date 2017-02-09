Novitzky says UFC anti-doping program...

Novitzky says UFC anti-doping program tough but effective

Read more: Reuters

The Ultimate Fighting Championship's 18-month-old anti-doping program may be making waves but its designer Jeff Novitzky, who came to prominence chasing high-profile drug cheats like cyclist Lance Armstrong and sprinter Marion Jones, says it is definitely helping clean up the sport. The UFC will host its first title fight of 2017 at UFC 208 in Denver on Saturday, with former bantamweight champ Holly Holm meeting Germaine de Randamie to decide who becomes the organization's first women's featherweight champion.

