'My body shut down': UFC 208 suffers blow
THE first ever UFC women's featherweight champion will be crowned this weekend and both fighters involved in the main event came under the 145-pound limit on Friday at the official weigh-ins. Holly Holm was one of the first fighters to hit the scale as she came in at 144.4 pounds for her first fight in the featherweight division in the UFC.
