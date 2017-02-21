MMA fighter charged with choking ex-girlfriend, injuring daughter in Ontario

ONTARIO >> A former mixed martial arts fighter is expected to be in court Thursday after denying he attacked his former girlfriend, threatened to kill her, and flicked a lit cigarette that burned the couple's daughter, according to authorities. Hildred Oliney, 33, of Ontario was arrested Valentine's Day night after he allegedly went to his former girlfriend's apartment in the 1300 block of D Street and reportedly snuck up on the mother of his child and placed her in a choke hold.

