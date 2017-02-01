Mixed Martial Arts Marketer Uses Data...

Mixed Martial Arts Marketer Uses Data To Beef Up Its Marketing Mix

If James Byrne, CMO of mixed martial arts fight promoter Alliance MMA, wants to see whether a campaign is working, all he has to do is walk through the front door of the sporting arena. "When you're talking about something like consumer packaged goods, the end consumer of a can of Pringles or a box of Tide is a bit of an abstraction - you don't meet her, you don't see her," said Byrne, who stepped in as CMO in January after working as a consultant to The Ultimate Fighting Championship and senior marketer at the WWE.

Chicago, IL

