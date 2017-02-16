Mixed Martial Arts Instructor Shows How To Defend Against "Trump Handshake"
A mixed martial arts online magazine, after seeing President Trump's awkward handshake with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last week, has decided to release a video showing how to block the "Donald Trump handshake." For a refresher, when asked to shake hands for a photo op, not only was the handshake uncomfortably long, but Trump did this bewildering Trump thing, where he actually pulled Abe's hand aggressively towards him.
