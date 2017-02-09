MisOr's Fil-Am jin shines in US tilts

A YOUTHFUL Filipino-American taekwondo jin made waves in various inter-state and national championships in the United States of America. The 13-year-old Elizann Emata-Blank, who hails from the municipality of Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental, before settling to the US soil, kept a winning streak from a serious campaign in different state and national competitions since two years ago.

