Mayweather: 'Let's make this fight happen'

For nearly a year, Mayweather and McGregor have bantered back and forth through interviews and social media while campaigning to put together a fight together that would pit the biggest superstar from boxing against his equal in mixed martial arts. While negotiations have started, Mayweather made it clear in an interview with Showtime this weekend that he wants the McGregor fight and now it's time to put pen to paper to make it happen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.