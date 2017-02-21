Martial arts tournament is Saturday in Hutchinson
Hutchinson School of Tae Kwon Do Moo Duk Kwan's annual Salt City Classic tournament has grown to the point that it is a state qualifier event for the North American Sport Taekwondo Association nationals in Harrison, Arkansas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC