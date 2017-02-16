Martial arts magazine posts video on how to defend against Trump's handshakes
A mixed martial arts online magazine has posted a tutorial from a jiu-jitsu academy on how to defend against President Trump's handshakes. Recent meetings with foreign leaders have brought attention to the president's handshake.
