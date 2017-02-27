Martial arts duo gets kicks in Las Vegas

Though Alyssa Urquhart and Shelby Bell came away without a win in the recent U.S. Open Taekwondo Championships in Las Vegas, the two Cascadia Martial Arts students will carry the experience forward as they prepare for the upcoming Canadian National Championships. Urquhart, a 21-year-old from Parksville, will compete this weekend in the 2017 Senior National Taekwondo Championships in Montreal.

