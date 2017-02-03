Marlon Moraes Vacates Belt; WSOF 35 to Determine New Champion

On the heels of the wildly successful, sold-out WSOFNYC mega-event at The Theater at Madison Square Garden, the World Series of Fighting is looking to double-down on exciting Mixed Martial Arts action in the Empire State when it visits the gorgeous Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. WSOF35 will feature a packed lineup as three titles will be on the line.

