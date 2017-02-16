Long road leads Gavin Tucker from pla...

Long road leads Gavin Tucker from playing music to mixed martial arts

Gavin Tucker left his Newfoundland home to study jazz in Nova Scotia. But one guitar after another was sold to keep him in the gym as mixed martial arts became his focus.

