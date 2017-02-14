Langford fitness shop owner still full of fight at 45
A bout with cancer and several serious surgeries haven't diminished Jeff Hoffman's desire to get back into the ring. Born and raised in Langford, Hoffman has been training hard for Fury III Rumble, a Night of Combat, featuring kickboxing and boxing at the Songhees Wellness Centre on March 4. He will compete in the 195-pound weight category in a modified version of Muay Thai, a combat sport with origins in Thailand that combines stand-up striking with various clenching techniques.
