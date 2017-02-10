Keys to Victory! Who will win Holly Holm vs. Germaine de Randamie UFC 208 main event fight tonight
Two of the very best female strikers in mixed martial arts today will collide later tonight at UFC 208 live on pay-per-view from inside Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, as former Ultimate Fighting Championship women's bantamweight queen Holly Holm challenges Germaine de Randamie in the main event. Both fighters will look to become the first women's featherweight champion in the history of the promotion, setting up a potential showdown with the almighty Cris Cyborg later this year.
