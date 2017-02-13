Kealakehe sweeps BIIF wrestling titles

The Waveriders girls held serve, while their boys surged ahead for a sweep Saturday at the BIIF wrestling championships at Koaia Gym. Kealakehe repeated as the girls champions with six golds: Charlotte Taylor , Danakai Reilly-Gober , Gionne Aniban-Morse , Isabelle Tayo , Maimiti Otare , and Roxie Umu .

