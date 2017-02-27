Karate is one of a kind

Did you know that whilst karate seemed a pastime long gone in the Asian world, it was only recently introduced to the UK in the 1950s? Martial arts can be a conundrum to behold: whilst a punch to the chest can be as martial as one soldier defeating its opponent, the sequence of flying kicks and chops can flow as smoothly as the art of yoga and literal strokes of paint. What makes karate so unique is the therapeutic nature of such a sport where sweat and strain are concepts much unheard of in this context.

