Holm tries to avoid one-hit wonder status at UFC 208

In this Nov. 15, 2015, file photo, Holly Holm holds the champion belt after defeating Ronda Rousey during their UFC 193 bantamweight title fight in Melbourne, Australia. Her leap from obscurity to instant celebrity landed her on daytime talk shows and chatting with late-night hosts and made her _ oh so briefly _ the most talked about fighter in UFC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.