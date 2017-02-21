Gian Villante scores TUE from USADA, cleared to fight Shogun Rua in Brazil
Ultimate Fighting Championship light heavyweight veteran Gian Villante recently failed a drug text administered by United States Anti-Doping Agency , but will face no punishment after scoring a retroactive therapeutic use exemption for his inhaler. Villante flunked an out-of-competition drug test administered on Jan. 18, but disclosed the use of his Breo Ellipta inhaler, which subsequently returned positive for the banned substance vilanterol.
