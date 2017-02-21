Gian Villante scores TUE from USADA, cleared to fight Shogun Rua in Brazil

Ultimate Fighting Championship light heavyweight veteran Gian Villante recently failed a drug text administered by United States Anti-Doping Agency , but will face no punishment after scoring a retroactive therapeutic use exemption for his inhaler. Villante flunked an out-of-competition drug test administered on Jan. 18, but disclosed the use of his Breo Ellipta inhaler, which subsequently returned positive for the banned substance vilanterol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.