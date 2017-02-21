Ghana, Nigeria clash in independence ...

Ghana, Nigeria clash in independence MMA tourney

Read more: GhanaWeb

As part of efforts to develop mixed martial arts in Ghana, the Ghana Mixed Martial Arts Association has launched the 'Battle of Warriors' championship to be staged in Ghana. The event will see Ghana come face to face with it sporting rivals, Nigeria in what is to be used to commemorate Ghana's 60th Independence anniversary on March 6. It will be held at the Accra Sports Stadium with four bouts to be featured.

